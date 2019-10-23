Former Lion Zenner Joins Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner to add depth at the banged-up running back position.

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Morris has played in 104 career games over seven years and run for 5,931 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Morris ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons but the 30-year-old's production has declined in recent years. He ran for 428 yards in 12 games last season for San Francisco.

The 5-11, 228-pound Zenner was recently released by the New Orleans Saints after appearing in one game. He has 686 career rushing yards over five seasons.

Arizona's Chase Edmonds had a career-high 126 yards rushing in Sunday's win over the New York Giants. But the Cardinals' other running backs -- David Johnson (ankle) and D.J. Foster (hamstring) -- are dealing with injuries.

