Former Lansing Ignite Head Coach Nate Miller announced today that he has accepted a job with the San Diego Loyal soccer team.

The team's Twitter page said Miller would take on a role as an assistant coach.

According to the team's Twitter page, the Loyal are in their inaugural season in the USL Championship League.

Miller helped coach the Lansing Ignite to a second-place finish in the USL League One in the team's first and only season.