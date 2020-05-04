Former Grand Ledge football coach Matt Bird recovering from battle with coronavirus

As of May 4th, the state of Michigan had over 43,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Not included in those numbers are numerous people who had battled the virus but weren't included in the high-risk category that was necessary to receive a test when the virus first became prevalent in Michigan. One of those people not included in the statistics is former Grand Ledge football Head Coach Matt Bird.

Bird, who now works at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, started showing symptoms in mid-to-late March and is just now starting to feel normal again.

"It was an exhaustion that I've never felt before," Bird explained, "you'd walk up the steps and you were winded like you had just ran a mile. It was just crazy"

The virus not only caused lung pain, but also messed with Bird's head due to lowering his oxygen levels. The former Comet also said this felt nothing like a cold or influenza A.

"It's the real deal. It's a really dark virus because it messes with your head too because it messages your oxygen rates and your ability to process things," Bird said.

Bird's recovery has improved over recent weeks. He says during his time of quarantine, his wife also displayed symptoms, although not as severe as his own. His children, however, never displayed any symptoms.