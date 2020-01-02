Former Football Coach Sam Wyche Dies

Sam Wyche, the innovative coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, has died at 74. Wyche, who entered hospice on Monday, died Thursday of melanoma, officials with the Bengals confirmed. Wyche led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl during the 1988 season by using a no-huddle offense that forced the league to change its substitution rules. He was a nonconformist in a button-down league. Wyche ran up the score to settle a personal grudge and belittled the city of rival Cleveland during his eight seasons in Cincinnati. He later coached Tampa Bay for four seasons.

