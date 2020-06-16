Former Cy Young Winner McCormick Dies

CORNELIUS, N.C. (AP) - Former National League Cy Young award winner Mike McCormick has died at age 81. The San Francisco Giants say McCormick died at his home in North Carolina after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. McCormick played 16 years in the majors from 1956 to 1971 with the Giants, Orioles, Senators, Yankees and Royals. He had a 134-128 record with a 3.73 ERA with his greatest accomplishments coming with the Giants.