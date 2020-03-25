Former Aggie David Edwards Dies From The Virus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Former Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards has died in his home state of New York. He was 48. The school says Edwards died Monday. Former teammate Charles Henderson posted on social media that Edwards died of complications from the new coronavirus. The Associated Press couldn't independently confirm Henderson's account. Edwards still holds Texas A&M's record for assists in a season. He had 265 as a senior in 1993-94 while helping the Aggies reach the NIT. Edwards is second on the school's career list in assists and steals. He averaged 13.5 points per game.