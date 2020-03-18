Foles To Bears In Trade



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A person familiar with the trade says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the former Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed. Foles is due to make $15.125 million in 2020 and would have counted $21.837 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The Bears are getting a veteran starter to compete with Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled in his third season.

