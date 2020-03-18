Foles To Bears In Trade

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles walks along the bench area as he looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
By  | 
Posted:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A person familiar with the trade says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the former Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed. Foles is due to make $15.125 million in 2020 and would have counted $21.837 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The Bears are getting a veteran starter to compete with Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled in his third season.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus