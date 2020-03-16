Florida Loses Basketball Transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida forward Dontay Bassett is looking to transfer after playing in just 17 games this season. School officials say Bassett has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will have immediate eligibility elsewhere next season as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-9 junior from California played behind freshmen and fellow big men Omar Payne and Jason Jitoboh this season and was on the court sparingly during Southeastern Conference games. Bassett averaged 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in less than seven minutes a game.

 
