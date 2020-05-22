Flacco Signs With Jets

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. The 2013 Super Bowl MVP’s agency announced the move on Twitter. The signing gives third-year starter Sam Darnold a veteran backup but Flacco is coming off a herniated disk that cut short his only season in Denver and required surgery to repair. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is worth $1.5 million and could reach $4.5 million with incentives. The 35-year-old Flacco spent his first 11 NFL seasons in Baltimore, where current Jets general manager Joe Douglas was a scout in 2008.