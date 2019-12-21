Five in Double Figures as Michigan State Beats Eastern Michigan, 101-48

Senior guard Cassius Winston scored 21 points and had seven assists to lead five players in double figures as No. 15 Michigan State opened up a 21-point halftime lead and cruised to a 101-48 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night at the Breslin Center.

Sophomore guard Foster Loyer scored 13 points, sophomore forward Aaron Henry scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had six assists, junior forward Xavier Tillman had 11 points and seven rebounds and sophomore forward Marcus Bingham Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds.

Records

Michigan State won its fourth-straight game and the sixth in the last seven, improving to 9-3 overall, while Eastern Michigan falls to 9-2

Summary

·

Michigan State controlled from the tip and had a 21-point lead at halftime, 41-20, and used a 15-4 run early in the second half to push it over 30 points, 60-28, on a layup from sophomore forward Thomas Kithier at the 14:06 mark.

·

The Spartans held Eastern Michigan to just one field goal over a span of four-plus minutes and took a 70-30 lead on a dunk from Bingham Jr. with 12:39 to play.

·

MSU took its biggest lead, 84-34, on a free throw from freshman forward Julius Marble (Dallas, Texas/Dallas Jesuit) with 9:17 to play.

·

The Spartans took a 41-20 lead at the break and had two players – Henry (10) and Winston (10) – in double figures as the Eagles struggled to find their shot.

·

MSU led 14-1 after a Winston 3-pointer at the 13:32 mark as EMU managed only one free throw and missed its first xx field goals.

·

A dunk from Marble gave MSU a 16-5 lead with 11:54 to play after Eastern hit its first field goal of the game, a layup from Yeikson Montero at the 12:14 mark.

·

The Spartans took their biggest lead of the half, 41-15, on a 3-pointer from Loyer with 2:38 to play in the half.