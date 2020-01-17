Five Spartans In Saturday All Star Games

Five Michigan State football players will take part in Saturday all star games. At the 95th East/West Shrine game in St. Petersburg, Florida, the Spartans will be represented by David Dowell, Tyler Higby and Raequan Williams. The game begins at 3pm. In the Rose Bowl at 7pm Michigan time, Brian Lewerke and Darrell Stewart will play in the Collegiate Bowl. It will be televised on the NFL Network. Saturday, January 25th, Kenny Willekes will play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.