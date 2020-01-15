Fitzgerald Returning For 17th NFL Season

UNDATED (AP) - Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is returning for the 2020 season.

There was speculation the 36-year-old Fitzgerald might retire, but the team announced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contract. The veteran - who is among the most productive receivers in NFL history - posted to social media soon after the announcement.

In 16 seasons with Arizona, Fitzgerald is the Cardinals' franchise leader in games played (250), receptions (1,378), receiving yards (17,083), receiving touchdowns (120), total touchdowns (120) and 100-yard games (49). His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team.

He ranks second all time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (1,549). Fitzgerald’s 17,083 career receiving yards also rank second in NFL history, while his 120 career touchdown receptions are sixth.

