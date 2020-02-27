First Major League African American Umpiring Crew

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has announced the appointment of its first African American umpire crew chief. Kerwin Danley was promoted to the position this week. The 58-year-old Danley has worked two World Series and been on the field for 10 other postseason rounds, including the AL Championship Series last year. He’s also been chosen to call two All-Star Games. Danley called his first game in the majors in 1992 as a minor league fill-in and was hired to the MLB staff in 1998. Other moves announced today include Alfonso Marquez being elevated to the first Hispanic crew chief in MLB history born outside the United States, and second overall.