First Latino President in NHL Team History

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Coyotes have made Xavier Gutierrez the first Latino team president and CEO in NHL history. Gutierrez’s hiring was announced by Alex Meruelo, who became the NHL’s first Latino controlling owner when he bought a majority stake in the Coyotes last year.

 
