Fifteen Spartan Football Players Earn Degrees After Fall Semester

Fifteen members of the 2019 Spartan football team earned degrees from Michigan State University following the fall semester.

Five of those players received master's degrees: Josh Butler (media and information), Cole Chewins (finance), David Dowell (kinesiology), Jake Hartbarger (marketing research) and Brandon Sowards (human resources).

In addition, nine players earned their undergraduate degrees: Ryan Armour (agribusiness management), Joe Bachie (interdisciplinary studies in social science), Peter Fisk (advertising management), Tyler Higby (communication), Davis Lewandowski (advertising management), Mike Panasiuk (interdisciplinary studies in social science), Dante Razzano (supply chain management), Kenny Willekes (chemistry) and Raequan Williams (advertising management).

Quarterback Brian Lewerke, who graduated last December with a bachelor's degree in economics, added a second degree in interdisciplinary studies in social science. Seniors Matt Seybert (communication, May 2019) and Tyriq Thompson (journalism, December 2018) also had previously earned their undergraduate degrees.

From his first day on the job, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio has pledged to support student-athletes as they pursue excellence, both in the classroom and on the playing field. During his 13 seasons, a total of 238 players have earned their undergraduate degrees. In addition, 219 have earned Academic All-Big Ten honors, including nine Academic All-America selections.