NCAA Violations at Pitt

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Pittsburgh football and men's basketball programs have been placed on probation for three years by the NCAA. The organization says both programs committed a series of violations between 2015 and 2018. The violations centered around both programs exceeding the number of allotted practices during that time.

Former men's basketball coach Kevin Stallings was given a three-year show-cause order for his role in the violations. Stallings was fired in 2018 and is currently out of coaching. He must sit out 30% of his new team's games if he is hired during the three-year window of the show-cause order. Stallings is currently out of coaching.

Dan Cage, who was the director of basketball operations during the 2016-17 season, was also given a three-year show-cause order. The NCAA penalized Cage for refusing to participate in an enforcement interview about his involvement in coaching activities as a noncoaching staff member.

