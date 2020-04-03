Father Of MSU Assistant Coach Dies From the Virus

Michigan State University associate basketball coach Dwayne Stephens has lost his father to the Coronoa Virus. The family confirms Dwayne Stephens, Sr., died on Wednesday. He lived in Oak Park with his wife and his age was listed as his late 60s. Dwayne Stephens, Jr., played for Jud Heathcote at Michigan State from 1989-93 and his been an assistant on head coach Tom Izzo's staff the past 16 years.