ROME (AP) ROME (AP) - Italian soccer authorities are considering the possibility of allowing fans into stadiums starting next month. The Italian league is set to resume on June 20 with no spectators allowed. There are also strict rules limiting the number of people in the stadium to 300. That includes both teams, staff and journalists. Italian media are reporting that the soccer federation could discuss the possibility of increasing that
Fans to Italian Soccer?
By Associated Press |
Posted: Mon 5:27 PM, Jun 01, 2020