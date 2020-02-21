Ex-Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

A grand jury has indicted two former Ohio State football players on charges of rape and kidnapping. Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were both kicked off the team after their arrest earlier this month. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien on Friday announced the grand jury indictment. O'Brien said the men face 33 years in prison if convicted and registration as sex offenders. Both players pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges after their Feb. 12 arrest on charges of holding a woman against her will and raping her. Messages were left for their attorneys seeking comment. An attorney representing Wint has said his client is innocent.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

