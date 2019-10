The Everett Vikings football team defeated Sexton 22-14 on the road Saturday to improve to (5-4) on the season and give themselves a chance to be selected as an at-large team in the upcoming MHSAA playoffs.

The Vikings used a big day from Shamar Howard to take down their rival. Everett, and the rest of the Mid-Michigan teams, will have to wait until the selection show on Fox Sports Detroit Sunday night to see if they have done enough to make the playoffs.