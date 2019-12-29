Emotional day for Lions following death of Jones' son

The Detroit Lions played their last game of the season with heavy hearts. The team had announced one night earlier the death of wide receiver Marvin Jones' son Marlo.

There was a moment of silence at Ford Field before Sunday's game against Green Bay and the Lions turned in an inspired performance although they ultimately lost 23-20 on a last-second field goal.

A team spokesman said Marlo was about 6 months old.

Jones was at the game but didn't play. He went on injured reserve earlier in the month.