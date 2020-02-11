Emmert Addresses Congress

NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks during the NCAA Convention, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Indianapolis. Emmert says the governing must act on a set of recommendations to clean up college basketball before the start of next season. He expects to receive the report from an independent commission by April 25. The Board of Governors will then be expected to vote on formal proposals at their August meeting. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By  | 
Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) WASHINGTON (AP) - NCAA President Mark Emmert has urged Congress to step in and put restrictions on college athletes' ability to earn money from endorsements. He told a Senate committee federal action was needed to “maintain uniform standards in college sports” amid player-friendly laws approved in California and under consideration in other states. The NCAA has said it will allow players to “benefit” from the use of their name, image and likeness and is working on rules for the payments. Meanwhile, more than half of U.S. states are considering legislation to guarantee those rights to players. Emmert says those laws could have a corrupting influence on recruiting.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus