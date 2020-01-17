East Lansing sweeps Grand Ledge in girls/boys doubleheader

The East Lansing girls basketball team continued to roll Friday night as they pulled away early from upset-minded Grand Ledge en route to a big 76-26 victory over the Comets. The Trojans improved to (5-0) in CAAC Blue play with the win and sit all alone in first place. The Comets meanwhile suffer their first loss of conference play and are now (3-1) in CAAC Blue action.

GRAND LEDGE/EAST LANSING

With Michigan football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and former Michigan and Grand Ledge basketball star Jon Horford in attendance, the boys teams battled back and forth in the night-cap of the doubleheader. The Trojans proved to be just a little too much tonight for the visiting Comets as the home team left with a 59-51 victory. The Trojans remain in 2nd place in the CAAC Blue standings at (4-1). The Comets fall to (2-2) in conference play.