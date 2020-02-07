East Lansing sweeps DeWitt in boys/girls doubleheader

The East Lansing girls basketball team is one of the best in the entire state of Michigan and Friday night they proved that once again with a 57-42 win over a very good DeWitt team. The Panthers and Trojans battled back and forth until the East Lansing pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 15 point victory. The win was thanks in large part to their senior class that celebrated their senior night following the game.

DeWitt at East Lansing

After the girls, the boys took the floor in a game that was filled with highlights, but none greater than Andrel Anthony Jr's alley-oop dunk off a great pass from Mason Woods in the first quarter. The Trojans took down DeWitt 50-37. East Lansing remains 1/2 game back of Okemos in the conference standings.