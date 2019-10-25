East Lansing secures a share of CAAC Blue after beating Okemos

With the possibility of a share of the CAAC Blue conference on the line, East Lansing made sure to dominate this game from the very beginning.

The Trojans would score touchdowns on their first three drives of the game. While the offense was impressive scoring 54 points, the defense was equally as impressive keeping the Chiefs of the scoreboard.

This is East Lansing's first division title since 2011. The Trojans finish the regular season on a three game win streak that improves their record to 7-2. All they can do now is wait for their next opponent once the playoffs begin.

Okemos season comes to end after the loss to East Lansing. Their final record was 1-8.