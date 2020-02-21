East Lansing boys and girls sweep doubleheader at Grand Ledge

It's a good time to be an East Lansing basketball fan. Both the boys and girls teams lead the CAAC Blue currently. On Friday night the Trojans marched into Grand Ledge and took down the Comets 76-40 on the girls side and 72-57 for the boys.

East Lansing at Grand Ledge

East Lansing boys along with the Okemos boys are on top of the CAAC Blue standings with just one loss each. On the girls side, the Trojans are alone in first place and have not lost a game in conference play this season.