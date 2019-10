The East Lansing Trojans got out to an early lead, posting 35 points in the first half against the Waverly Warriors. They kept pouring on the points, finishing the game 48-7 winners. This clinched a playoff berth for the Trojans for the fourth year straight. They improve to 6-2 and finish their season next week against Okemos. Waverly falls to 3-5 and plays DeWitt next week.