From the start of the game to the finish, East Lansing was a force to be reckoned with. Inside the paint, driving through the lane, shooting behind the 3-point line, they could do it all tonight. It was a great game for two of East Lansing's seniors, Aaliyah Nye and Sug Williams, who were very consistent all around the court.

The Trojans advance to 6-1 in conference play, and 10-1 on their season.