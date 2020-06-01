Dykstra's Sut Thrown Out of Court

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has dismissed Lenny Dykstra’s defamation lawsuit against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling, the pitcher’s ghost writer and a pair of publishers. Dykstra’s suit followed the publication of Darling’s book, “108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns, and the Darndest Characters from My Time in the Game.” Darling accused the outfielder of directing racist comments toward Boston starter Oil Can Boyd during the 1986 World Series. Justice Robert D. Kalish wrote Dykstra’s reputation “for unsportsmanlike conduct and bigotry is already so tarnished that it cannot be further injured by the reference."

