Douglas Feels Good 30 Years After Big Fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Thirty years after his hard-fought victory against boxing titan Mike Tyson, Buster Douglas says he is feeling healthy and basking in the glory he says he was denied at the time.

The 59-year-old fighter will be celebrated at an anniversary gala Friday in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, where he'll raise money for programs that help others who face seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Douglas' charity effort, 42 to 1, supports workforce development, diversity and soft skills training programs for at-risk youth.

