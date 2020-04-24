Dolphins Uncertain About New QB's Future

MIAMI (AP) - Tua Tagovailoa now knows where he’ll play next, but he still doesn’t know when. The Miami Dolphins are willing to wait - perhaps even until 2021. They took the Alabama quarterback with the fifth pick in the NFL draft, optimistic he’ll fully recover from a hip injury that ended his college career. He says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020. But the Dolphins don’t need for him to rush back. Returning starter Ryan Fitzpatrick is ideally suited for a caretaker role. With the coronavirus pandemic, it’s uncertain whether there will even be a 2020 season.

