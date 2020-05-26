Dolphins Owner Expects NFL Season to be Played

MIAMI (AP) - Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says there definitely will be an NFL season in 2020. In an interview on CNBC, Ross says the question is whether there will be fans in the stadiums. The NFL has said it expects to play a full schedule beginning Sept. 10, but is preparing contingency plans in case the coronavirus pandemic makes venue changes or games without fans necessary. Ross says the NFL's flexibility will allow the league to start on time. He says the country needs sports entertainment.