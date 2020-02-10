Dodgers, Red Sox finish deal; Betts and Price headed West

Boston and Los Angeles finalized the on-again, off-again deal that will send Mookie Betts and David Price to to the West Coast just hours before the Red Sox are scheduled to open spring training. The Dodgers hope the players will be the missing pieces after seven straight division championships all ended short of their first World Series title since 1988. The Red Sox acquired Alex Verdugo and two prospects in the deal but they have already achieved their biggest offseason goal: Ditching more than $70 million in salary to get under baseball's collective bargaining tax threshold.

