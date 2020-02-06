Dodgers Avoid Arbitration With Muncy

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. Muncy gets a $4.5 million signing bonus and a salary of $1 million this year. The Dodgers have a $13 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Muncy hit 35 home runs last season despite missing a lot of time in September because of a broken wrist. The 29-year-old's offense has made him a mainstay in the lineup, and he can also play a variety of positions. He made $575,000 last year and had been eligible for arbitration for the first time. He had asked for $4,675,000 and had been offered $4 million.

Three Dodgers remain on track for hearings. They are outfielders Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor, and reliever Pedro Báez. Pederson may soon be traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

