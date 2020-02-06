Dodgers Avoid Arbitration With Muncy

By  | 
Posted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) LOS ANGELES (AP) - Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. Muncy gets a $4.5 million signing bonus and a salary of $1 million this year. The Dodgers have a $13 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Muncy hit 35 home runs last season despite missing a lot of time in September because of a broken wrist. The 29-year-old's offense has made him a mainstay in the lineup, and he can also play a variety of positions. He made $575,000 last year and had been eligible for arbitration for the first time. He had asked for $4,675,000 and had been offered $4 million.

Three Dodgers remain on track for hearings. They are outfielders Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor, and reliever Pedro Báez. Pederson may soon be traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus