Djokovic Says He Won't Take Vaccine

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - Novak Djokovic says if an anti-coronavirus vaccination is compulsory for players to return to the tennis tours, he won't take it.

The world No. 1 said in a live Facebook chat that he won’t “be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.” Djokovic said when the tours are open again he knows he has a big decision to make. A vaccination against COVID-19 has yet to be made.

He and his wife have previously spoken against vaccinations.

