Djokovic Says He Won't Take Vaccine

The Djokovic brothers set up a makeshift court, using fry pans for racquets and furniture to make a net. (Source: Novak Djokovic, Instagram)
By  | 
Posted:

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - Novak Djokovic says if an anti-coronavirus vaccination is compulsory for players to return to the tennis tours, he won't take it.

The world No. 1 said in a live Facebook chat that he won’t “be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.” Djokovic said when the tours are open again he knows he has a big decision to make. A vaccination against COVID-19 has yet to be made.

He and his wife have previously spoken against vaccinations.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus