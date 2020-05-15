Did Tomlin Offer Bounty?

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Former NFL linebacker James Harrison says Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not offer a bounty for an illegal hit on a member of the Cleveland Browns. Harrison told former teammate Willie Colon on a podcast that Tomlin handed him an envelope shortly after Harrison was fined in 2010 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massqoui. Harrison declined to specify what was in the envelope, but posted on Instagram that Tomlin never offered a bounty on opposing players. Steelers President Art Rooney II said he's “certain” the exchange between Harrison and Tomlin never happened.