Diamondbacks Sign Reliever Rondon

PHOENIX (AP)
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with relief pitcher Héctor Rondón, adding more depth to the back of their bullpen. The team announced the deal on Thursday. Rondón gets a $2.5 million salary next season and the deal includes a team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He could potentially get a base salary of $4 million in 2021 which could escalate to $5 million depending on how many games he finished on the mound. Rondón could be an option as a closer next season. But the team already has Archie Bradley, who had 18 saves last season.

 
