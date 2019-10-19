Dewitt Defeats St. Joseph 30-14

The Dewitt Panthers took a week off of CAAC - Blue action to welcome the 6-1 St. Joseph Bears to town in week eight. It was a one-score game through to quarters before the second half arrived and opened up the Panthers' attack.

Just three minutes into the first quarter, Andrew Schorfhaar loaded up and floated one to the back pile on where Luke Bresser leaned back and made the fading grab. He would get a foot down and errupt the homestand with an early score to make it seven-nothing.

The Bears refused to stand by as they pulled out some trickery from their arsenal on the following drive. Christian Myers would take a handoff on a zoom-sweep towards the St. Joseph sideline selling the run, then pulled up just before the line of scrimmage to float a pass downfield to a wide open Luke Hedstrom who was all alone in the Panthers secondary. He would put it in gear downfield but was hunted down from behind by Dewitt, good for a sixty yard gain on the play.

In the second, St. Joseph would come knocking once again. Andy Blomgren takes a snap in the shotgun and rolls to his right looking downfield. He sees a man downfield and lets one fly through the air for Myers who towers through the air and comes down with a diving catch.

The Panthers poured it on in the second, however, with Bresser posting four total touchdowns on the night. The Bears could not keep the pace and fell in enemy territory to the Panthers by a final score of 30-14.