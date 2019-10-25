Dewitt holds pink-out against Waverly Game

It's the final Friday night of the regular season for high school football.

One of the many games Friday night is the Dewitt game against Waverly and the Panther fans in attendance are wearing pink as the team decided to honor a couple of the parents of players who are fighting cancer. (Source: WILX)

For the DeWitt football team, going the extra yard to support a couple of team members facing hard time was a no-brainer.

"Both great kids and great families. It's just a very tough situation for them," Coach Rob Zimmerman said.

The mom of sophomore Tyler Holz and dad of junior Max Wozniewski, are both currently in treatment for cancer.

Friday night's game against Waverly will be a fight on the field, but also a gesture to show the community they'll fight with them.

"I think they're excited about it. Several of them have worn pink already and they're very close with both of those guys so having an opportunity to support their parents is a great thing for them" Coach Zimmerman said.

Coach Zimmerman's daughter Kaela Chambers came up with the idea. She said there are a lot of Pink outs in October but this one is special.

"I feel like it's different because it has a purpose. It's really easy to throw a pink-out game in October and say its to bring breast cancer awareness but it means something when you're doing for someone specific and actually willing to educate the community other than just wearing pink," Chambers said.

Chambers said it's special because there's a fire that burns in the hearts of students there-- passionate and giving. That's why she reached out to the girls who lead the student section for help.

"Our main job is really to keep the student section going but this year we decided to make an impact and make games be more than just a football game and since our whole community goes to the football games," one of the girls said.

"We're making it a community effort for not only those two parents, but like the whole community" another girl said.

The girls are selling T-shirts, necklaces and tattoos during school.

"We are selling little pieces of paper and people write their name or someone that they know that's affected by cancer and then we're actually going to tape them all together and it's going to form a long chain," another girl said.

All of the money raised goes to the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research.

Coach Zimmerman says the school-wide support just goes to show how much the community really cares.

"We're very lucky in Dewitt that we have the kind of support that we have the kind of support that we do for each other," Coach Zimmerman said.

They say their fundraising goal is $2,500.

The Dewitt Panthers have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. They haven't missed the playoffs since 2005.

