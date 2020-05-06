Devils Giving Away Plenty of Tickets



The New Jersey Devils are donating 10,000 tickets for next season to health care workers with RWJBarnabas.

The Devils also promised to donate two extra tickets for every season ticket member and plan holder who use credits they earned this year for next year.

The NHL team plans to use social media to honor front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in New Jersey and across the country. The tribute is called “Stick Taps at 7” and will be broadcast at 7 p.m. It will include videos of players, alumni, coaches, management, front office staff and others saluting doctors, nurses and health care workers.

RJWBarnabas Health is a sponsor of the Devils.

The owners of the team previously donated money and medical supplies to the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund. Josh Harris and David Blitzer are the managing partners of the Devils.

