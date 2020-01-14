Detroit takes on New York for conference battle

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (12-31-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-13-4, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Detroit hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

The Islanders are 20-7-2 against conference opponents. New York has given up 24 power-play goals, killing 79.8% of opponent chances.

The Red Wings are 5-20-0 in conference games. Detroit is last in the league averaging 6 points per game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads them with 34 total points.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, New York won 4-1. Jordan Eberle recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 17 goals and has totaled 37 points. Nick Leddy has collected three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 34 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 18 assists. Dylan Larkin has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

