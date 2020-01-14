Detroit faces Boston Wednesday, seeks to stop 3-game slide

(AP) - Detroit Pistons (14-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (27-11, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup against Boston after losing three in a row.

The Celtics are 19-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference with 15 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.2.

The Pistons have gone 10-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 6-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics won the last matchup between these two teams 114-93 on Dec. 20. Brown scored 26 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Marcus Smart has averaged 10.2 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Andre Drummond leads the Pistons with 15.7 rebounds and averages 17.4 points. Svi Mykhailiuk has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers and scored 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, nine steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 108 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Daniel Theis: day to day (knee).

Pistons: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

