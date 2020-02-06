Detroit Tigers hope worst is behind them in rebuild

The rebuilding Detroit Tigers hope the worst is over. Detroit began its new path in earnest in 2017, when Justin Verlander and other significant players were traded away. The results since then have been predictable. After 114 losses last year, the Tigers are hoping this season will include some signs of progress. Detroit has some highly touted pitching prospects who could certainly help at some point this season. The Tigers also added some power in an effort to improve on last year's anemic offense. Detroit opens the regular season at Cleveland on March 26.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

