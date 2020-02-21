Detroit Pistons sign guard to a 10-day contract

The Detroit Pistons say they've signed guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a 10-day contract. A Friday statements says that, per team policy, terms of the agreement weren't disclosed. Walton last played for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. In 23 games, with one start, he averaged 2.2 points, .7 rebounds and one assists before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 6. He was then waived by the Hawks. In college, the Detroit native played at the University of Michigan. Also Friday, the Pistons said they and Markieff Morris reached an agreement to buy out the veteran forward’s contract. Morris signed as a free agent on July 6 last year. He averaged 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his stint with Detroit.

