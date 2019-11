The DeWitt Panthers are district champions for a fourth-consecutive year after defeating St Johns 40-7 Friday night.

The Panthers led 33-7 at halftime and continued their dominant defensive showing in the 2nd half. Panthers quarterback Andrew Schorfhaar threw a touchdown to his tight end Mason Gilbert to open the scoring in the 3rd quarter and that would prove to be the final score of the game.

DeWitt now moves on to take on Edwardsburg in the regional round in division 3.