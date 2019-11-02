DeWitt avenges regular season loss with 21-13 win over East Lansing

The Dewitt Panthers beat East Lansing 21-13 in their Pre-District game.

A controversial early whistle from the referee cost Dewitt a pick-six and East Lansing more time with the ball. Quarterback Sam Busch threw a pass that went through Andrel Anthony's hands, and just as it was intercepted by Dewitt's Luke Bresser, the whistle blew.

The call gave the ball to Dewitt, and stalled a fierce drive from the Trojans.

"The circumstances involved were very sketchy," said East Lansing Coach Bill Feraco. "This is difficult. You work so hard for something...and we all go through it, but even when you do what you're supposed to do, sometimes things don't work out your way."

The Trojans’ second-half effort was not enough as the Panthers overcame a second half deficit.

"I think our kids did a great job," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Zimmerman, "but East Lansing is a tremendous football team and this was an incredible high school football game and this is one of those ones where you hate to see a team lose and it's tough...we have a great rivalry and a ton of respect for them and how hard they played tonight."

That win was mostly thanks though Dewitt's star kicker. Sophomore Nick Flegler kicked what would end up being the game-winning field goal from 42 yards in the fourth.

“He’s a national soccer player...and we're glad he's playing football in the fall," said Zimmerman. "Talk about money, right? That’s his first field goal attempt this year."

The Panthers have perhaps a surprising opponent next week with St. Johns upsetting Mason 17-7, but for now, they're not worried about that.

"I’m just happy about this game,” said Zimmerman. "We'll worry about them tomorrow."

