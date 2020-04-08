DePaul Guard Granted Sixth Year

DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Coleman-Lands was limited to nine games in his first season competing at DePaul in 2018-19 after breaking his left hand. He played in all 32 games this past season and led the Blue Demons with 63 3-pointers while averaging 11 points. The Indianapolis product spent his first two years at Illinois and sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to DePaul. He has averaged nearly 11 points in 41 games for the Blue Demons. DePaul announced the decision Wednesday.