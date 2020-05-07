Dansville native switching from the sidelines to the court

17-year-old Jeremiah Maurer began broadcasting Dansville high school sports in the fall of 2018. He started with football before taking on volleyball, basketball and baseball as well.

Jeremiah Maurer broadcasting during his 'Press Box' show at the Wooden Nickel.

Maurer says that his broadcasts have been appreciated greatly by the older generations who may not be able to make it out to each game.

Growing up, Maurer has been homeschooled throughout his childhood but that is about to change. Starting in the fall, Maurer will be attending classes at Dansville. For his senior year he wanted to participate in the school's sports, specifically basketball and baseball.

"I'm through the roof excited. I mean I'm ready to go right now," Maurer said.

His mother Katrina believes her son will have success in his transition to Dansville.

"He loves being with people and being in groups and finding out what peoples' stories are. He really enjoys people and enjoys the camraderie of being in a sport," Maurer said of her son.

"Going to school every day is going to be a big change for me but I'm excited for it," said Jeremiah. He continued saying "I'm the kind of person that if somebody says I can't do it, then I'm going to want to do it more."