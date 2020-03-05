Curry Returns To Golden State Lineup

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry is scheduled to return from a more than four-month absence with a broken hand to play for Golden State against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

The Warriors announced Wednesday night that Curry had been medically cleared to play and would be in the lineup Thursday in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals won in six games by Toronto. The two-time NBA MVP missed 58 games after falling on his left hand Oct. 30 versus Phoenix.

He practiced Monday with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, then was recalled back to the NBA team later in the day in a most expected promotion.

Curry, who turns 32 on March 14, is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds over just four games this season.

