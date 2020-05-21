Cubs and Pirates Cutting Expenses

UNDATED (AP) - The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are trimming payroll while they await word on the fate of the Major League Baseball season.

The Cubs are instituting pay cuts because of the coronavirus crisis, but there will be no furloughs through the end of June. The Pirates announced Thursday they are instituting furloughs for several employees in business operations beginning on June 1.

Chicago's cuts were based on compensation, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person told The Associated Press that 80% of associates are taking a pay cut of 20% or less, and that president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and president of business operations Crane Kenney took the highest reductions.

