Cubs and Pirates Cutting Expenses

Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler chases a fly ball hit by Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu during the sixth inning of a baseball game on opening day, Friday, April 10, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
UNDATED (AP) - The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are trimming payroll while they await word on the fate of the Major League Baseball season.

The Cubs are instituting pay cuts because of the coronavirus crisis, but there will be no furloughs through the end of June. The Pirates announced Thursday they are instituting furloughs for several employees in business operations beginning on June 1.

Chicago's cuts were based on compensation, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person told The Associated Press that 80% of associates are taking a pay cut of 20% or less, and that president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and president of business operations Crane Kenney took the highest reductions.

 
